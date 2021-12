The team has also announced a new signing to its practice squad.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard has been placed on the Injured Reserve List, the team announced Tuesday.

Bernard, 30, suffered a hip injury during Sunday's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills. The team will now be down a running back during the final weeks of the season.

The team has also made moves to its practice squad.