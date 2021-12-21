Bucs place Godwin, O'Connor on Injured Reserve list

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive lineman Pat O'Connor have been placed on the Injured Reserve List, the team announced Tuesday.
Godwin suffered a knee injury in a Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints. He is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to the injury.
O'Connor also suffered a knee injury. He is also expected to miss the remainder of the season.
The Bucs will once again be shorthanded heading into North Carolina in a Week 16 matchup against the Panthers. The team will be one step closer to clinching a playoff spot with a win.