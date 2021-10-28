Bucs prepare for former QB Jameis Winston in Sunday's game against the Saints

The former Bucs quarterback will start for the Saints against the 6-1 Buccaneers.

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Brady went into a hostile, rainy environment in Foxborough to beat his old team earlier this season. Now, it's time for the Bucs to fend off one of their old quarterbacks this Sunday.

Jameis Winston will start against his old team Sunday when the Bucs arrive to face the Saints in New Orleans.

"I can’t wait. I can’t wait. I’m actually going to text him and tell him to get ready. I can’t wait to play Jameis. It’s going to be fun," Winston's former teammate, Jason Pierre-Paul, said. "He’s like a brother to me. I remember we were hiking in the offseason in Colorado, but I can’t wait to hunt him down. It’s crazy. Jameis is a different type of breed."

Jameis has been limiting his potential for interceptions, averaging 25 pass attempts per game this season. Turnovers are something he struggled with in the past, throwing 30 interceptions in his final year as the Bucs starting quarterback.

"He's probably throwing it 15 times less a game. They're playing with a lead, and we didn't have that many leads that [season], so we had to throw it. So, yeah, he's playing very, very well at the position," Tampa Bay head coach, Bruce Arians said about his former quarterback this week.