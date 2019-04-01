TAMPA, Fla. - Will the sixth time be the charm for John Lynch?

Lynch, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the sixth consecutive time on Thursday.

Lynch spent 11 years with the Bucs (1993-2003) and was a key figure in the team's Super Bowl XXXVII win. The safety concluded his playing career in Denver.

Lynch was elected to the Buccaneers Ring of Honor in 2016.

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will select up to five modern area players or coaches out of the 15 finalists on Feb. 2 for induction into the hall.

He is hoping to join other former Bucs players in the Hall of Fame: Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Lee Roy Selmon.

