Bucs kicker Ryan Succop test positive for COVID-19; out of preseason game

Head coach Bruce Arians says Succop had dinner with Titans players before testing positive.

Days after Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tested positive for COVID-19 and a 34-3 preseason loss to the Tennessee team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop has also tested positive for the virus.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the news on Tuesday. He said Succop contracted the virus after grabbing dinner with some of his friends on the opposing team.

The Bucs and the Titans held joint practices last Wednesday and Thursday in the Tampa Bay area before facing off on the field last Saturday.