FHP report: Person saw former Bucs player Leonard Fournette racing on interstate before car fire

According to the report, a witness said he saw Fournette driving north in his SUV on I-275 "at a high rate of speed."

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is accused of racing on Interstate 275 in Tampa before his car caught on fire on June 27, a witness told authorities.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a person who saw Fournette's car catch fire told troopers that he was in the right lane heading north on I-275 when Fournette's Black Dodge Durango passed by them "at a high rate of speed."

The witness also told officials that he saw Fournette's SUV and a motorcycle racing on the road while continuously changing lanes, according to the report.

While Fournette and the motorcycle allegedly continued to race, the person said he saw fire erupt from the bottom of the Dodge Durango and that's when the former Bucs player slowed down to pull over on the side of the interstate near Fowler Avenue.

Leonard Fournette's SUV erupts in flames on I-275 in Tampa 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Fournette posted a video to Instagram on the day of the incident where he showed his burned vehicle on the side of the highway. He didn't speak in the video but showed extensive damage to the SUV.

FHP said the SUV caught fire caused by a mechanical issue.

Fournette reportedly got out of his Dodge Durango safely and with no injuries. In the video, the front of the car looks completely burned and destroyed, whereas the back half of the SUV looks less damaged.

According to the FHP report, the witness saw the motorcycle that was accused of racing continue to drive on the interstate despite Fournette stopping on the side of the road.

The report did not say if Fournette is facing any charges regarding the alleged racing incident.

Fournette has spent the past three seasons playing for Tampa Bay, with some of his most notable moments in the 2020 postseason helping the Bucs to a championship win in the Super Bowl. He started 25 of 43 regular season games in his three years with the Bucs and scored 17 rushing touchdowns,

Fournette, who was a first-round pick by Jacksonville in 2017, is currently a free agent after being released by the Bucs during the offseason in a salary cap move.