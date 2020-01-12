Bucs to play Lions in post-Christmas game in Detroit

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions in a post-Christmas game with potential playoff implications.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will be broadcast by the NFL Network with a local simulcast in the Tampa Bay area on 10 Tampa Bay.
The Bucs-Lions game is the first of three nationally-televised games that day. And, all have potential implications for the playoffs.
San Francisco will play Arizona at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Miami will play at Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. ET.
After Week 12, the 7-5 Bucs were in the sixth spot in the NFC postseason field.
