Buccaneers

Bucs to play Lions in post-Christmas game in Detroit

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Credit: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, right, celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady, left, after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions in a post-Christmas game with potential playoff implications.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will be broadcast by the NFL Network with a local simulcast in the Tampa Bay area on 10 Tampa Bay.

The Bucs-Lions game is the first of three nationally-televised games that day. And, all have potential implications for the playoffs.

San Francisco will play Arizona at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Miami will play at Las Vegas at 8:15 p.m. ET.

After Week 12, the 7-5 Bucs were in the sixth spot in the NFC postseason field.

