NFL moves up time slot for Bucs-Lions Week 6 matchup

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL has moved up the time slot for the Buccaneers' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

Initially scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, Tampa Bay will now host Detroit at 4:25 p.m. on the same day.

The game will be televised on FOX to ensure there is a national doubleheader window for that week.

With the game being moved up a few hours, it gives fans even more time to celebrate the team's Creamsicle history.

The Bucs will be wearing their throwback jerseys against their former NFC Central Division rivals.

This will be the first time the Bucs are going to wear the original, orange-ish uniforms in more than a decade (2012), and the team said in a previous news release the distinctive color scheme serves as the centerpiece of the franchise's focus on honoring the deep roots of its almost 50-year history.

The uniforms will sport orange, red and white as primary colors – along with the celebrated "Bucco Bruce" logo on the helmets, the Bucs explain online.

And the revival of the iconic jerseys isn't just random – it's allegedly part of a larger celebration of the club as a nearly 50-year-old institution in the Tampa Bay area.

Fans who attend the game in October will also see a "transformed" Raymond James Stadium to pay homage to the team's original playing arena — the Tampa Stadium.

Fans can get their hands on a Creamsicle jersey at shop.buccaneers.com or at the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to check out the dedicated Creamsicle homepage.