How the Bucs' loss to New Orleans impacts the NFC South, playoff aspirations

Tampa Bay had the chance to clinch the NFC South division, but now they will look forward to finishing the job in Week 16 against Carolina.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a chance to clinch the NFC South division title in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, but couldn't get out of the run that landed them in a 9-0 loss.

Now, the Bucs, who are 10-4, can look forward to winning the NFC South division if they can grab the road win against the Carolina Panthers (5-9) in Week 16.

The shocking shutout against the Saints may have changed the playoff path for the Buccaneers. Losing at home put them behind the Green Bay Packers (11-3) in the race for the No. 1 seed, sole bye and home-field advantage in the NFC.

Not only Green Bay, but the Cowboys are also sitting in front of the Bucs. Even though Tampa Bay beat Dallas to start the season, the Cowboys have an 8-1 conference record. With the Buccaneers 6-4 conference record, they are now tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

Best case scenario, the Bucs beat the Panthers in Weeks 16, the Jets in Week 17 and finish with a win over the Panthers again in Week 18.

The Buccaneers could get some leverage when the Cowboys and Cardinals play each other in Week 17.