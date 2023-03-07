'It's right there': Bucs' Mike Evans aims to break Jerry Rice's consecutive 1,000-yard season record

Evans holds the record for most 1,000 yard receiving seasons to begin an NFL career.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ever since Mike Evans joined the NFL in 2014 after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has recorded 1,000-yard receptions every year.

During that time, the 29-year-old helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl and played under different quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mike Glennon.

Now, Evans is preparing for another 1,000-yard season, which would get him closer to breaking sports legend and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's record for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Evans has reached the incredible benchmark nine consecutively times. He holds the record for most 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin an NFL career.

Rice currently has 11 straight such seasons in general. However, while speaking at his youth football camp this week in his hometown in Galveston, Texas, Evans said he's aware of not being far from having a prestigious NFL record to his name.

"It's right there, so I'm going to definitely try to go get that," the Tampa Bay wide receiver told KPRC-TV Houston's Ari Alexander. "I'm already one of one right now. I hope I can pass the great Jerry Rice and his record.

"Obviously nobody will pass his records, probably ever, in total. But that 1,000-yard streak record will be cool to have."

Evans is currently tied for third in most 1,000-yard campaigns in an NFL career. Should he keep the streak going in 2023 and 2024, he will pass Randy Moss (10) for second-most and also match Rice's record.

The 29-year-old may not be the most talked about wide receiver in the league, but he's still an elite player and already has 10,425 reception yards. As long as he's available, Evans said it's almost a routine every season of reaching 1,000 yards.

"I should get 1,000 yards if I'm healthy, every year," he said. "It ain't that. I want to be one of the tops in the leagues, I want to be winning games. That's what I care about."

To reach those numbers again, Evans will have to rely on either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask to help him out.

Both Mayfield and Trask are competing for the starting Bucs quarterback job.

Trask is entering his third year as an NFL player but has only played in one game for Tampa Bay, whereas Mayfield – the No.1 overall pick in the 2019 draft – is coming off a shaky year that saw him get cut by Carolina early last season and then displayed up-and-down performances with the Los Angeles Rams.

Whoever gets the nod from head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Dave Canales for the starting job, Evans said he's confident each player will contribute greatly to the team.

"Kyle has improved a lot," he said. "I'm really impressed with what I've seen with Baker. Whoever the quarterback will be, I'm positive they're going to make the right choice and we're going to win some games."

Evans will soon again link up with Mayfield and Trask in a couple of weeks for the team's training camp. The first day of training camp practice is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30.

Tampa Bay's preseason kicks off on Friday, Aug. 11, at Raymond James Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the season opener is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. That game can be seen on 10 Tampa Bay. To see the team’s full schedule, click here.