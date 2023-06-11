Here's what you can expect as the Bucs get ready to begin minicamp

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said he is expecting every player to be in attendance.

TAMPA, Florida — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a long way to go before the start of the 2023 NFL Season, and one of those steps along the path includes mandatory minicamp.

All players currently on the Bucs roster will be required to arrive at participate in training activities come Tuesday, June 13, at One Buc Place. According to head coach Todd Bowles, he is also expecting every player to be in attendance.

Some starting players have already practiced at the team's training ground during voluntary OTAs, including wide receiver Mike Evans and cornerback Carlton Davis.

However, there are plenty of more questions and concerns for this Tampa Bay team heading into the new season compared to the last three years.

Here are three things to keep an eye on during the Bucs' minicamp.

Devin White's return

The cat's out of the bag and it's safe to say that star linebacker Devin White requested a trade back in April, according to multiple reports.

After posting cryptic messages on social media that suggested he may have played his last game with the Bucs, reports say he was seeking a long-term contract and entering the final year of the deal he signed as the fifth overall selection in the 2019 draft. The Bucs picked up the fifth-year option that'll pay him $11.7 million in the upcoming season.

General Manager Jason Licht said he has no intention to trade White, and things between both parties seem to have taken a turn on the good side. The Tampa Bay Times reported that White showed up to the franchise's voluntary photoshoot to promote the new season.

It will be interesting to know what White has to say about all the stuff that has happened in recent months and if it has affected any of his teammates.

Quarterback battle

But on a serious note, new offensive coordinator Dave Canales continues to reject stating who will be the starting quarterback for Tampa Bay come September. Heck, Canales also said he's willing to take the battle between the two up to the last preseason game.

If that's the case, then the minicamp battle between Mayfield and Trask is nothing short of crucial.

Many people will say Mayfield has the edge over Trask due to how much the Bucs signed him for and his experience as a starter in the NFL. However, he will be walking on thin ice and Trask will for sure be eagerly waiting on the sidelines.

Both quarterbacks will have all starting receivers at One Buc Place this week, and fans should keep an eye out for which one gets more reps or gains more chemistry than the other.

Offensive line

Bowles confirmed that right tackle Tristan Wirfs is being shifted to the opposite side of the line and center Ryan Jensen will not be losing his starting spot.

That leaves three more positions up for grabs: Right tackle and two guards.

Second-year offensive lineman Luke Goedeke is expected to be the frontrunner for right tackle, while Aaron Stinnie, Nick Leverett, Matt Feiler, Robert Hainsey and rookie Cody Mauch will battle it out for the other spots on the line.

Having plenty of depth is great for this Bucs team, and it will also be a good idea to look out for Jensen's health and if he can return to playing at an elite level. Expect Canales and the rest of the offensive coaching staff to take their time with naming their starting players protecting the quarterback.

Mandatory minicamp runs from Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15.

Tampa Bay will play its first preseason game on Friday, Aug. 11, at Raymond James Stadium against Pittsburgh, while the season opener is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 10, on the road against Minnesota. That game can be seen on 10 Tampa Bay. To see the team's full schedule, click here.