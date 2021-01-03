Bucs, NFL donate AEDs to every public high school in Hillsborough and Pinellas

TAMPA, Fla — Almost a month after Super Bowl LV, Tampa Bay continues to feel the impact of the historic game.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have teamed up with the NFL for a life-saving donation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to every public high school in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
The donation is a Super Bowl LV legacy gift to support the health of Tampa Bay student-athletes.
AEDs are devices used to treat people experiencing cardiac arrest, which the Bucs say is the "leading cause of death for youth and teen athletes during exercise."
"Providing the proper equipment and tools that keep student-athletes safe is critical to their development and wellbeing," Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said.
Athletic directors from both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties thanked the Super Bowl champs and the NFL for the generous donation to ensure the safety of students, athletes, and spectators.
"Protecting student-athletes throughout their playing career is one of our top priorities," Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Football Development, said. "We are excited to partner with the Buccaneers for this donation, which will aid student-athletes around Hillsborough and Pinellas County for years to come."
The donation is part of the Buccaneers' year-round commitment to local youth and high school athletics. In addition to receiving the AEDs, local high school tackle and flag football coaches are getting Bucs' swag, including shirts and notebooks to serve as ambassadors for the team's initiative.
You can learn more about the Buccaneers' work in the community on the team's website.
