Who will the Bucs select in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Tampa Bay has plenty of picks to strengthen a squad that's, in the words of general manager Jason Licht, reloading and not rebuilding.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A lot has happened since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in the playoffs last season to Dallas.

Tom Brady announced his second retirement in February, the team released Leonard Fournette, Donovan Smith, Cameron Brate and Ryan Succop to free up cap space, re-signed Jamel Dean, Lavonte David, Anthony Nelson, Aaron Stinnie, Pat O'Connor and Deadrin Senat and have brought in new faces like Baker Mayfield, Greg Gaines, Matt Feiler, Ryan Neal, Chase Edmonds and Chase McLaughlin.

That's a lot of names, but important to know as Tampa Bay prepares for the next phase of the offseason — the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bucs have nine picks in the draft, and their full order can be seen below:

Round 1, Pick 19, 19th Overall

Round 2, Pick 19, 50th Overall

Round 3, Pick 19, 82nd Overall

Round 5, Pick 19, 153rd Overall

Round 5, Pick 41, 175th Overall

Round 6, Pick 2, 179th Overall

Round 6, Pick 4, 181st Overall

Round 6, Pick 19, 196th Overall

Round 7, Pick 35, 252nd Overall

That's plenty of picks to strengthen a squad that's, in the words of general manager Jason Licht, reloading and not rebuilding.

But which specific positions can the team improve at? And how many highly-rated players will still be available by the time the Bucs are on the clock? Let's take a deeper look.

Offensive line

Center Ryan Jensen returns this year on a healthy note, while Stinnie, Feiler Nick Leverett and Luke Goedeke will battle out for the starting guard positions. With the loss of Smith, Tristian Wirfs is being considered for the left tackle spot. Whichever way you cut it, the Bucs need an offensive tackle.

Should they address that issue in the draft, Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. or Northwestern's Peter Skoronski would be a dream selection for the Bucs. However, Tampa Bay might be a tad too far down to get either of those players.

Oklahoma's Anton Harrison and Tennessee's Darnell Wright have been linked to Tampa Bay in predraft discussions. Both could probably start day one in the league. Georgia's Broderick Jones, Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron and North Dakota State's Cody Mauch are all other players the Buccaneers could be eyeing at some point early on.

Secondary

The Bucs chose not to bring back cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and safety Mike Edwards in free agency, mostly due to their cap issues.

Bringing in Neal from Seattle helps a lot. He'll almost certainly start over Nolan Turner for the starting safety spot alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean will start at the cornerback position with Zyon McCollum fighting for the slot corner position.

The question for Tampa Bay now becomes if they want to add depth at those positions.

Let's start with the cornerbacks. Oregon's Christian Gonzalez or Illinois' Devon Witherspoon are amazing prospects, and most likely not possible for Tampa Bay at No. 19.

However, three really good players could still be available: Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes, Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. and Maryland's Deonte Banks. If the Bucs decide to wait in the later rounds, Miami's Tyrique Stevenson and Kansas State's Julius Brents may be options.

As for safeties, this year's draft doesn't seem to be the strongest in that position. Alabama's Brian Branch will be the first one gone. While drafting a safety that high does not seem like a desirable thing to do, Branch can play multiple positions to make the pick more palatable.

Penn State's Ji'Ayir Brown or Illinois' Sydney Brown and Jartavius Martin are also in play for the Bucs.

Defensive line

Last year, defensive tackle Vita Vea led the Bucs in sacks with 6.5. That's a dropoff compared to the year prior when outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett logged 10 sacks, but he could not replicate those numbers in 2022 after suffering an injury.

Nobody knows if Barrett will remain an elite-caliber player when he returns to full health, but assuming he does, he can certainly use the help of another outside linebacker that can quickly put pressure on the quarterback.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has shown flashes that he can be "the guy" for Tampa Bay next to Barrett, but he's not quite there yet. Nelson is a solid player, too, but not necessarily a No. 1 guy.

The Bucs can look at Georgia's Nolan Smith to select in the first round. He is quick, good change-of-direction skills and powerful hands.

The same can somewhat be said for Iowa State's Will McDonald and LSU's BJ Ojulari.

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask will battle out for the starting quarterback in Tampa Bay, although the former may have the nod come Week 1.

Either way, it would behoove the Bucs to think of a potential 2024 option if things don't pan out this season.

Entering the draft, there are the big four quarterbacks that have caught a lot of attention: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Those quarterbacks may be drafted in the top 10, and if Tampa Bay wants to gamble, they can opt to trade up and land one of those guys. If not, they can take their very slim chances at No. 19.

After those quarterbacks, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker would be the best available, but after him, the quality takes a drop.

"I really do not think the Bucs should go quarterback," 10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky said. "It is not a particularly good draft class for signal-callers and I think Tampa Bay should focus on needs elsewhere while allowing Mayfield or Trask to prove themselves this season. See what they got, ya know? If it doesn't work out, the 2024 crop of arms is much better. I think grabbing a Max Duggan in the 7th round or undrafted is good enough for this year."

Other positions/players to keep an eye on

The Bucs rolled with Cade Otton and Ko Kieft in the tight end position last year. Both were good at blocking, and Otton proved to be a good option in the passing game.

If the team is looking for more depth, they have a good shot at picking either of Utah's Dalton Kincaid, Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Oregon State's Luke Musgrave or Georgia's Darnell Washington. All are solid players to either slide into a starting spot or be in a rotating role with Otton.

"I love Darnall Washington," Closky said. "While I don't think he would be an offensive juggernaut, he is a physical specimen who would be an extension of the offensive line."

In the run game, Bowles and Canales seem to be sold on Rachaad White as the starting running back after an impressive rookie campaign. However, they could get greedy and grab Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who might be the best overall player in this year's draft.

He is a top-5 talent at a position teams don't like to spend much draft capital on. If the Bucs can land him, they could have one of the best running back rooms in the league.

Linebacker Devin White reportedly requested a trade from Tampa Bay a couple of weeks ago, and even though Licht has confirmed the franchise will keep the former first rounder this season, the former LSU star may already have his eyes set on a future without the Bucs.

If so, Tampa Bay can address that situation by picking a linebacker in this year's draft to learn Bowles' system under Lavonte David and White (if he does not hold out). Clemson's Trenton Simpson or Iowa's Jack Campbell can be a solid option.