Bucs pass COVID tests, look ahead to Week 2 against Atlanta Falcons

The team will face the Falcons without their starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting who's out due to an injury.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a long break since their Week 1 win against the Dallas Cowboys. Looking ahead to Week 2, the team is in good shape, head coach Bruce Arians says.

"Obviously, three days off helps, I like the way we came back right now," Arians said during post-practice interviews.

He also mentioned that the entire Bucs team passed their COVID-19 tests so they're in good shape for the week.

In week one, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a dislocated elbow in the first quarter. He was subsequently placed on IR where he's expected to miss at least four weeks.

During Tuesday's interviews, Arians said it could last until the end of the season.

"We're still looking at some MRI and a second opinion on what has to be done, if anything," Arians said. "We'll probably know more in two days whether it's a season-long [injury] or three-to-six [weeks]."

The head coach said it's always huge when you lose your starting corner, continuing to say those guys are "irreplaceable." But he reassured that the team definitely had people who are capable of filling the gap.

Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys was a bit messy for the Bucs, four turnovers including two interceptions and plenty of penalties contributed to their flawed win. Arians said the team's biggest thing is turnovers.