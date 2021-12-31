Bucs place Bradley Pinion on COVID-19 reserve list

TAMPA, Fla. — Just as wide receiver Mike Evans was activated from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers COVID-19 reserve list, punter Bradley Pinion was added.
The Bucs have four players on the list as Pinion joins wide receiver Jaelon Darden and cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting.
Pinion had punted in each of the first 14 games of the season until he sat out the game against Carolina due to a "right hip ailment," the Bucs wrote. With Pinion on the inactive list, Sterling Hofrichter was elevated from the practice squad and took over punting duties.
According to the team, Pinion has a gross average of 42.4 yards and a net average of 38.5 yards on 53 punts this year.