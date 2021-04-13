Bucs players opting out of voluntary workouts due to COVID safety concerns

The players made it clear that they were still committed to bringing another championship to Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they would be opting out of the NFL's voluntary workouts due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The NFL Players Association recently asked its members to boycott the practices unless they were held virtually like last year when the coronavirus pandemic had just begun.

In a statement released by the players association, Bucs players said they chose to take a stand with other players across the league by not participating in the workouts, saying that they "had a fully virtual offseason last year and we held each other accountable to do the work it took to win and we plan to do that again."

The players also made sure that fans were aware that they were still committed to bringing another championship to Tampa Bay.

A statement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players. pic.twitter.com/SOa24L779P — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 13, 2021