Young Bucs players to compete for final roster spots on Saturday

The Buccaneers play their final preseason game on Saturday, taking on the Indianapolis Colts. For the younger players, this is their final chance to make the roster.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers held their final day of training camp on Thursday with a light practice at One Buc Place.

Over the past month, more than 85 players competed for a spot on the final, 53-man roster. After Saturday's preseason finale, the Buccaneers' staff will create that roster. For some of the young players, Saturday's game is their final opportunity to make their NFL dreams a reality.

Deven Thompkins is one of those players. After going undrafted this year, the wide receiver signed with Tampa Bay in late April. The 5-foot, 8-inch pass catcher is part of a crowded wide receiver room that features pro bowlers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, placing him low on the depth chart.

"It just adds more of a chip onto your shoulder and you've got more to prove...I've just been coming out here [and] being my best every single day," Thompkins said.

After two preseason games, the former Utah State Aggie has four catches for 49 yards. He has also received a few game reps at punt returner.

Ultimately, Thompkins plays for more than himself. At 22 years old, he is a father of two young children. His son, Messiah, has Down syndrome.

"Each rep to me is really, really personal," he said.

Special teams players are competing for roster spots too. Kicker Jose Borregales is in his second preseason with the Bucs, playing behind long-time NFL kicker Ryan Succop.

Borregales made three extra-point kicks and a 55-yard field goal in Tampa Bay's first preseason game against Miami. However, he did miss a last-second field goal that resulted in the Bucs' 26-24 loss.

"[I've] got to be better...just make your kicks," he said. "That's what my job is. That's what I'm here to do and that's what I want to get paid for."