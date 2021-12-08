Bucs make final preparations for first preseason game

Kyle Trask and Tom Brady meet with the media ahead of Saturday's game

TAMPA, Fla. — Kyle Trask received a heavy dose of first-team reps on Thursday in preparation for the preseason game Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I'm really thankful for any reps I get, but trying to capitalize on any reps but especially those," Trask said Thursday.

Tom Brady who will start Saturday's game has been recognizing Trask's work to this point saying, "Kyle’s out here early, stays late. Works with the younger guys so all the things that you’re really looking for in a young player".