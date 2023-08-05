Bucs QB Baker Mayfield starts foundation with wife from their 'desire to pay it forward'

"BE the ball" will be the first event held on Aug. 26 in Tampa with the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation – and everyone is invited.

TAMPA, Florida — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, announced the launch of their new foundation on Thursday.

The Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation was formed from the couple's "deep gratitude and desire to pay it forward," according to a news release from the Bucs.

The organization is focused on success, resilience and strength while providing different programs, scholarships and philanthropic opportunities "to help others tackle life's challenges."

"BE the ball" will be the first event held on Aug. 26 in Tampa with the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation – and everyone is invited.

Everyone from Bucs fans to the University of Oklahoma alumni is encouraged to come to play in a Topgolf tournament that is aimed to help support early childhood literacy right here in the Tampa Bay region.

After the tournament, there will be a rooftop after-party for all the participants from 5-7 p.m. with the Bucs quarterback and other players in attendance. There will be a full bar and dining experience as well.

“Your generosity and support will play a pivotal role in helping us impact the future success of Tampa Bay youth," Baker Mayfield said in a statement. "Access to early childhood education is a game changer for at-risk youth, and we want to help change that game."

Hitting bay packages are available for purchase now, with limited space available.