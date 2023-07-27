Bucs quarterback battle ramping up as training camp begins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start the season with either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask as the top quarterback on the depth chart.

TAMPA, Florida — Throughout the offseason, Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask made public appearances together.

In April, they fired the tesla coils in unison at a Tampa Bay Lighting game before attending the Arians Family Foundation Classic. Both quarterbacks attended Mike Evans' gala in June.

Having both players appear together sent a clear message: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not ready to name their starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

"It's going to be, since I've been here, really the real first legit quarterback competition in training camp, which will be a lot of fun to watch," Jason Licht, Bucs general manager, said in March.

Trask and Mayfield have split reps with the first-team offense through the first two days of camp. Head coach Todd Bowles said both quarterbacks have been mentally sharp as they learn new offensive coordinator Dave Canales' system.

As both men work with the offensive starters, the skill position players are noticing the different personalities and playing styles of each quarterback.

"Kyle is a little more laid back. Baker has a little bit more of a chip on his shoulder for whatever reason," receiver Chris Godwin said.

Despite their differences, Mayfield and Trask share the desire to prove themselves.

Mayfield is on his fourth team since the start of the 2021 season. The Cleveland Browns traded him to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2022 season. However, the Panthers waived the former Heisman Trophy winner after seven games. He finished the season with the Los Angeles Rams.

After signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay, the NFL's first overall pick from 2018 wants to show that he is still capable of being the face of a franchise.

"I have been off social media for almost two years now. I am wired different. I don’t need anyone on the outside to tell me what I can or can’t do. I know what I am capable of," Mayfield said after Thursday's practice.

As for Trask, he wants to prove that he can be an NFL starter, period. Since Tampa Bay selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft, the former Florida Gator has made just one appearance in a regular season game. Albeit, playing time was not expected with Tom Brady as starting quarterback.

With his first real chance to start, Trask is committed to competing with himself as much as he competes with Mayfield for the top spot on the depth chart.

"Everyone is going to make different mistakes, so we all can get better at different things. The key to a good competition is everyone is just trying to better themselves every single day – that’s been my main focus," he explained.