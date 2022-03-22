Talks of 'Lombardi Lenny's' return ramped up after Tom Brady announced he was returning to the NFL for his 23rd season.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed running back Leonard Fournette in a three-year, $21 million deal, sources told NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The deal includes $11 million guaranteed, and could reach $24 million with incentives, ESPN reports.

Talks of "Lombardi Lenny's" return ramped up after Tom Brady announced last week he was coming out of his short-lived retirement to play his 23rd NFL season with the Bucs. Though, according to the NFL, the 27-year-old running back visited the New England Patriots on Monday.

Leonard Fournette visited the #Patriots yesterday. Now a day later, he lands back in Tampa. https://t.co/O1MkkTXYXh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

After getting cut by Jacksonville ahead of the 2020 season, Fournette landed in Tampa for the Bucs' Super Bowl run. Last season, he rushed for 812 yards and scored eight TDs on 180 carries.