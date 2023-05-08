Bucs to host Rondé Barber documentary honoring his legacy with the franchise

Barber, a three-time All-Pro who spent all 16 seasons with Tampa Bay, was the third cornerback inducted in this year's class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

TAMPA, Fla. — Rondé Barber was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, and now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finding more ways to honor his legacy.

On Wednesday, the Bucs will host the premiere of "Prototype: The Legacy of Rondé Barber" at the Tampa Theater – a documentary that will go in-depth into Barber's journey from his early playing days all the way to his Hall of Fame induction.

Bucs and NFL legends, such as Derrick Brooks, Lavonte David, Tony Dungy, Monte Kiffin, John Lynch, Gerald McCoy, Raheem Morris, Warren Sapp and Mike Tomlin, will be featured in the film. There will also be other players, staff and fans in attendance for the premiere, the team said in a news release.

"The feature-length film encompasses the life of Ronde Barber’s journey... and is filled with candid, raw, and never before seen interviews...," the news release mentions.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be at the event for the proclamation of Rondé Barber Day at 6 p.m.

The documentary screening is scheduled to begin at around 7 p.m., and the event will be capped off with a panel discussion featuring Barber, Brooks and Sapp.

Barber, 48, played much of his career in the shadow of twin brother Tiki, who garnered far more attention as a star running back for the New York Giants.