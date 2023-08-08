Bucs rookie SirVocea Dennis training camp hype backed up by Todd Bowles, Lavonte David

Dennis has been intercepting passes, putting immense pressure on the offensive line and getting to the quarterback quickly at training camp so far.

TAMPA, Florida — Interceptions are usually caused by the secondary.

Sacks are usually due to the pressure by the defensive line.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if you're linebackers Devin White or Lavonte David, you can do both on a consistent level.

That partnership has transformed into a friendship off the field and is considered by some as one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL.

White is more of a sideline-to-sideline kind of guy who utilizes his speed. David tends to lean more on coverage in the linebacker position. With both of those strengths, they can make life difficult for opposing offenses.

But the NFL is a long season, and unfortunately, players do miss games.

So what happens if White or David were to miss time? Head coach Todd Bowles said he has a solid backup plan, and that's where rookie SirVocea Dennis comes into the fold.

“I think we’ve seen a lot from him. Just [looking for] a continuation of what he’s done: getting his run reads down, he’s a very good pass dropper, he’s a very good blitzer," Bowles said after Tuesday's training camp session. "Just getting the special teams down and being ready to play. I want to see him and K.J. [Britt] work together Friday night – that’ll be a good tandem for us to see. And going forward, just keep continuing to grow and learning the system. I think he’s doing that.”

At training camp, Dennis has been one of the standouts – and that's besides having a really cool name.

As Bowles mentioned, the rookie has been making plays out at One Buc Place. He's batting down and intercepting passes, putting immense pressure on the offensive line and getting to the quarterback quickly.

Unfortunately for Dennis, players are not allowed to touch the quarterback during training camp. If defensive players were allowed to do so, he would probably have plenty of sacks under his belt by now.

“It’s been amazing. It’s a grind, but it’s been fun. Coming over here to Todd Bowles’ [defense] is something that I obviously have to get used to because it’s a different environment, different coach, but very similar,” he said. "The guys in the room, Coach [Larry] Foote, obviously the players, and Bowles [have been] helping me with the defense, helping me with certain techniques, certain plays that people try to beat us on, and just knowing how we can not get beat.

"Basically, being a heads-up football player and just really going after it.”

Being a fifth-round pick has not phased the former Pittsburgh linebacker. Instead, the true challenge, Dennis said, is adjusting to the terminology and verbiage used within the defense.

Luckily for the 23-year-old, he has White and David to count on when it comes to giving him tips to improve his game, especially as the 2023 season nears.

“Really just trusting yourself, [White and David] say it every day. Be patient, [and] trust yourself, so when you go out there you can play like yourself," Dennis said. "You are here for a reason, trust yourself, be a playmaker, and just go play ball. They say, ‘That’s why [we have] you here, just go play ball.’”

The Dennis hype train is real. He has speed, strength and good defensive instincts. Fans see it on full display at training camp, and David himself said he's buying into what Dennis has to offer.

“[He is] already a smart football player, man – a very smart football player," David said. "[He is] really savvy for a young guy – knowing where he’s supposed to be in certain situations, knowing how the offenses are trying to attack the defense that we’re in and stuff like that.

"He’s just got a little more stuff to put together but I’m glad to have him as part of our room. Obviously, our room, we always have a high standard. To have him as a part of that definitely brings confidence to us.”

As David alluded to, Dennis is not a finished product. It may take years before we see him reach his full potential, but what is being served right now certainly excites people within the facility.

Dennis will line up alongside K.J. Britt for Friday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That will give fans the chance to see him take his impressive training camp work to Raymond James Stadium. Even more so, the partnership between Dennis and Britt is expected to be instant.

“K.J., he’s like another big brother to me. He’s helping me with the playbook, probably the most out of everyone in the room," he said. "We do really everything together. We go to lunch together, [and] we work out together. I’m really in his back pocket, trying to soak in everything, everything I can. He’s there for me.”

According to the unofficial depth chart, Dennis is behind David in that No. 2 linebacker role. All in all, it's safe to say if Dennis gets his number called for a play, he will be ready.