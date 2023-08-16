Bucs' Russell Gage carted off field after injury at joint practice with Jets

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Gage's injury appears “pretty serious.”

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage and New York Jets cornerbacks coach Tony Oden were both carted off the field after separate injuries during the teams’ joint practice Wednesday.

Gage suffered a non-contact knee injury during the session and Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said it appears “pretty serious.”

Gage, who had 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns last season, went down during 7-on-7 drills and appeared to be in tears as he was carted off.

“I can tell by the way that he was sitting on the truck that it was probably something that happened pretty bad,” Bowles said. “Our hearts go out to him and we’ll see how it goes.”

Meanwhile, Oden was injured when he took what Jets coach Robert Saleh called “some friendly fire” during one of the half-dozen or so skirmishes during the practice.