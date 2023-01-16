Bucs' Ryan Jenson activated from injured reserve

It will be the Pro Bowl center's season debut should he play Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Ryan Jensen has been activated from injured reserve ahead of tonight's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Pro Bowl center was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1 after injuring his knee during practice earlier in the summer. At the time, he was taken off the field in a cart with Bucs coach Todd Bowles anticipating test results and holding on hope that he would return for the regular season.

Jensen started his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and signed with the Buccaneers in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.

Being out all year, this may be Jensen's season debut in the highly anticipated matchup.

The Bucs' Wild Card Round game against the Cowboys is scheduled at 8:15 p.m. Monday.

We've activated C Ryan Jensen from injured reserve 👀#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 16, 2023

Tampa Bay, who finished with the lowest record among all division winners, was always scheduled to play the highest-ranked wild card team, which was later confirmed as Dallas after losing on Sunday against Washington and finishing the season 12-5.

It will be the first time both franchises meet in the postseason since 1983, and the Bucs have an 0-2 record against the Cowboys in the playoffs. This will be the first time Tampa Bay hosts Dallas in the postseason, though.

Although history may not side with Tampa Bay, Tom Brady has not lost against Dallas since joining the Bucs, with his most recent victory coming in a Week 1, 19-3 win this season.