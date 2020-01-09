x
Bucs sign veteran kicker Ryan Succop

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel
Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop (4) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the second half against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed veteran kicker Ryan Succop to their roster. 

Succop has played in 166 NFL games and attempted nearly 300 field goals. He has been in the NFL for 11 seasons. His first five were with the Kansas City Chiefs and the last six with the Tennessee Titans. 

Succop was the final pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, making him that year's "Mr. Irrelevant," according to the Bucs. 

To make room for Succop on the team, the Bucs released their first-year kicker  Elliott Fry.

Succop will challenge last year's starter Matt Gay for the Buccaneers' placekicker job in 2020. 

The Bucs are scheduled to kick off the NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 pm in one of the most anticipated games of Week 1.  

