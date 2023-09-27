Mayfield, Bucs look to right the ship against divisional-rival Saints

A lot of flaws were displayed on both sides of the ball for Tampa Bay, but all attention must be turned to a divisional game against New Orleans.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers faced a reality check against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

It was a game that showed the gap between Tampa Bay and one of the elite teams in the NFL.

A lot of flaws were displayed on both sides of the ball for Todd Bowles' team, but now all attention must be turned to a divisional game this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

"The good thing about losing Monday is you turn right back around and get back to work and get ready for the next game," head coach Todd Bowles said after Wednesday's practice. "You don’t have time to think about it. [This next game is] a critical game because it’s the next game.

"We’re coming off a loss, you don’t want to go with two losses in a row, especially into a bye. Whether it be the Saints or anybody else, it’s a critical game for us.”

Three teams in the NFC South currently have a 2-1 record: the Bucs, Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons will play against a talented Jacksonville Jaguars side in London on Sunday, while the other team in the division – the Carolina Panthers – face the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bucs control their own destiny though in the division as the team can enter the bye week in first place of the NFC South.

“Every game for us mindset-wise is a must-win," quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "Now, this early in the season, you’re not losing sleep over it, but it’s an important one for us. Every game is important for us, but especially the division ones and especially this rivalry, so I can’t say enough about it.”

Tampa Bay heads into this weekend's matchup with some injury concerns on defense.

The status of starting cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis are still up in the air.

According to the team's Wednesday injury report, Dean has a neck and shoulder injury while Davis continues to deal with a toe issue. Davis, however, was listed as limited participation in the report.

“Jamel may be iffy – we’ll see how he’s feeling at the end of the week," Bowles said. "Carlton says he’s feeling better. “ [But] right now, everybody is in play.”

If one or both of those guys can't suit up on Sunday, Zyon McCollum and Dee Delaney will have to step up for this team – against wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas.

On the other side of the ball, Evans has not done great against the Saints in his career. He has quite the history with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

There's bad blood between the two, and just last year, Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the Week 2 game after both had a physical altercation on the field.

This time around, Evans must keep his cool to help his team win, and Mayfield agrees.

“It comes down to playing within the whistle and never hurting your team," the 2018 No. 1 pick said. "You can play with passion. We’re never going to take anything from anybody else, we’re never going to back down – that’s not the type of group we are. But, also, we need to be smart.

"There are things that I think everybody knows – it goes without saying – just don’t hurt the team. We’re going to protect each other, but don’t hurt the team.”

An area of concern for Tampa Bay's offense lies in the rushing attack. Running back Rachaad White has rushed for less than 40 yards, which is something that can be seen as unacceptable for a starting RB.

At times, he may do too much on a play instead of finding a gap. Bowles said he and other players are doing too much in certain parts of a play, and it can cost the team.

“You want to be better in the run game, you want to break some runs. It’s Week 3, you want [to win] a game any way possible," Bowles said. "If we can win a game throwing the football, I’ll take it; if we can win a game running the football, I’ll take it.

“It’s still a work in progress. You’ve got to take what they give you. We’ve got to tweak some things, we’ve got to scheme some things. It’s players and coaches together, working together, to get it right.”

There will also might be a familiar face playing against the Bucs on Sunday.

Due to the injury of Saints starting QB Derek Carr, former Buc Jameis Winston is likely to get the starting nod this weekend. It would be the third straight season Winston starts against his old team in New Orleans.

In that game last year, Winston threw three inceptions.

This season, Tampa Bay's defense has already recorded seven turnovers in just three games. Fans have to hope the Bucs to make life hard once again for their former teammate.

PREDICTION

Tampa Bay 24-20 New Orleans

Mayfield and Evans will rekindle their connection, and the Bucs will get some sort of run game going despite a strong New Orleans defense. And with Winston expected to take plenty of deep shots, Tampa Bay's defense should do just enough to leave the Caesars Superdome with a win.