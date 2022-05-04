x
Buccaneers

Bucs to take on Seahawks in NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany

The Bucs will kick off their Week 10 matchup on Nov. 13. in Munich.
FILE - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, right, runs to score a touchdown ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, in this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo. Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is explosive off the line of scrimmage. But Sunday, May 9, 2021, he will venture into a new sort of lane to test his speed on a different sort of line, one that's filled with Olympic-caliber sprinters. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)

MUNICH, Germany — It's official. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks for the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany.  

The Bucs will kick off the Week 10 matchup at 3:30 p.m. Munich time, which is 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, on Nov. 13. The historic game will take place at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena, home to FC Bayern Munich.

The Bucs first announced in February that they were selected to play in an international series game.

"This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL's efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany," Bucs owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer said at the time.

Fans interested in attending the Bucs-Seahawks international matchup can get more information here.

