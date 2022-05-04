Bucs to take on Seahawks in NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany

The Bucs will kick off their Week 10 matchup on Nov. 13. in Munich.

MUNICH, Germany — It's official. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks for the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany.

The Bucs will kick off the Week 10 matchup at 3:30 p.m. Munich time, which is 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, on Nov. 13. The historic game will take place at the 75,000-seat Allianz Arena, home to FC Bayern Munich.

The Bucs first announced in February that they were selected to play in an international series game.

"This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL's efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany," Bucs owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer said at the time.