TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host their preseason home opener Friday night against the Miami Dolphins.
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Buccaneers 30-28 in the teams’ first preseason game.
The Dolphins are coming off a 34-27 win in their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Friday marks the first time Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick faces his former team.
Last season, “FitzMagic” helped guide the Buccaneers to a 2-2 start during Jameis Winston’s three-game suspension. Fitzpatrick became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three consecutive games.
The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal in the offseason. The 36-year-old journeyman is in a quarterback competition with Josh Rosen for the Dolphins’ starting job.
Kickoff between the Buccaneers and Dolphins is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Fans can live stream the game and watch on NBC.
Previous: How to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason
Related: Does winning in the NFL preseason matter? Sort of…
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida daycare worker charged with child abuse
- Florida man accused of holding Uber Eats driver against her will
- 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars indicted by federal grand jury for financial crimes
- VIDEO: Teens attack men with skateboards in Orlando
- Chickens test positive for mosquito-borne West Nile virus in Citrus County
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.