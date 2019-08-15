TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host their preseason home opener Friday night against the Miami Dolphins.

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Buccaneers 30-28 in the teams’ first preseason game.

The Dolphins are coming off a 34-27 win in their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Friday marks the first time Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick faces his former team.

Last season, “FitzMagic” helped guide the Buccaneers to a 2-2 start during Jameis Winston’s three-game suspension. Fitzpatrick became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three consecutive games.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal in the offseason. The 36-year-old journeyman is in a quarterback competition with Josh Rosen for the Dolphins’ starting job.

Kickoff between the Buccaneers and Dolphins is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Raymond James Stadium. Fans can live stream the game and watch on NBC.

