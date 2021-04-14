Bucs sign veteran running back Giovani Bernard

A native of South Florida, Bernard will be making the trip to Tampa after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers have just added a new weapon to the team's already formidable running game.

The team announced on Wednesday that they've signed veteran running back Giovani Bernard. He'll be making the move to the Tampa Bay area after spending eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since 2013, Bernard has earned 3,697 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, along with 342 receptions for 2,867 yards.

A native of South Florida, born in Davie, Bernard played college ball at North Carolina before making the move to the pros.

Welcome to Tampa, @G_Bernard25! — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 14, 2021