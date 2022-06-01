Ready for the playoffs? Bucs to host swag event

And there's a chance to win some tickets to Sunday's game against the Eagles.

TAMPA, Fla. — Free swag from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is yours for the taking during a drive-through event set for later this week — and just in time for the playoffs.

People can swing by Raymond James Stadium's south parking lots from 5:30-10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Bucs cheerleaders, the Buc Beat Line and Captain Fear all are slated to pump the crowd so early in the morning.

Later in the day, fans can visit WingHouse from 5-7 p.m. for games and giveaways, including the chance to win a pair of tickets to Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.