Bucs sign second-round pick Luke Goedeke

The offensive lineman will wear No. 67 for Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed offensive lineman Luke Goedeke to a four-year rookie contract, the team announced on Monday.

Although Goedeke mainly played right tackle in college, he will fall in at guard for the Buccaneers. He will compete with Nick Leverett, Aaron Stinnie and Robert Hainsey for the starting left guard role after Ali Marpet announced his unexpected retirement.

Goedeke was selected by the Super Bowl LV champions in the second round, the 57th overall pick, in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at Central Michigan and started in all 24 collegiate games he participated in.

The former Chippewa was named to the All-MAC first-team in his final season at the school in 2021. The Wisconsin-native previously played as a tight end for one season at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2017 where he logged 12 receptions for 132 yards.

The Buccaneers have now signed five players the club selected from the draft, including running back Rachaad White, cornerback Zyon McCollum, tight end Ko Kieft and outside linebacker Andre Anthony.

Tampa Bay has not yet inked second-round defensive lineman Logan Hall, fourth-round tight end Cade Otton and fifth-round punter Jake Camarda to rookie contracts.

Mandatory three-day mini-camp for the team begins on Tuesday and starters Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Lavonte David are all expected to attend.

The Buccaneers' first preseason game will be against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13.

Their first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season will be against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Tampa Bay's home opener is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.