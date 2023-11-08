Demand for Bucs tickets down following Tom Brady retirement

Demand is down since former quarterback Tom Brady retired.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in action Friday night for their first pre-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with Baker Mayfield to start as quarterback.

Tickets for games are pretty affordable and easier to come by this season compared to the past couple of years. Kyle Zorn with Tick Pick said that's because Tom Brady has retired.

"So the total transaction volume is similar to that of last year. But the prices that the fans are paying are significantly less," Zorn said.

"Last year the Buccaneers were the second most expensive ticket in the entire NFL, with an average purchase price of around $311 this year. That average purchase price is close to half at $170."

Zorn said those are the average prices for regular-season games. The first home game is on Sept.17 against the Chicago Bears.