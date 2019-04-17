LONDON, ON — The NFL announced the time, date and location of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2019 international series.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to play the Carolina Panthers at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 13 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The stadium serves as the home of the English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

The game will mark the second-ever NFL contest held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The regular season schedule:

San Francisco, Sept. 8, 4:25 p.m.

@ Carolina Panthers, Sept. 12, 8:20 p.m.

New York Giants, Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m.

@ LA Rams, Sept. 29, 4:05 p.m.

@ New Orleans Saints, Oct. 6, 1 pm.

Carolina Panthers, Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. (London)

BYE WEEK

@ Tennessee Titans, Oct. 27, 1 p.m.

@ Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 3, 4:05 p.m

Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 10, 1 p.m.

New Orleans Saints, Nov. 17, 1 p.m.

@ Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 24, 1 p.m.

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 1, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 8, 1 p.m.

@ Detroit Lions, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.

Houston Texans, Dec. 21 or 22, TBD

Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.

Previous: The Bucs are heading 'across the pond' next season

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.