Bucs include sale of Tom Brady creamsicle jersey after video announcement

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady's NFL career may have already wrapped up, but Tampa Bay fans can still get their hands on the G.O.A.T.'s Buccaneers creamsicle jersey as of Wednesday morning.

When the Bucs revealed the latest version of the iconic creamsicle uniforms that will make a comeback this season on Sunday, Oct. 15, against former NFC Central Division rivals the Detroit Lions, they also made the jersey available for sale at the team and online.

Jerseys that fans might have already expected to see with players' names on the back include Mike Evans, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Antoine Winfield Jr. as all four were part of the announcement video.

However, a surprise inclusion of jersey sales was that of no other than Brady.

Even though he’s retired, you can still get a Brady creamsicle jersey on the official Bucs online shop. https://t.co/rEbSyLHoyN pic.twitter.com/kmf4c9Q8yx — David Schiele WTSP (@Deacon_Schiele) July 12, 2023

According to the team's official online store, fans can buy a Brady creamsicle jersey for $130. Pictures posted from news outlets in the Tampa Bay area also showed the same jersey being sold at the team store located at Raymond James Stadium.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion won't be on the field when the team wears its throwback jerseys next season, but with other jerseys of Bucs legends Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber being sold, Tampa Bay may have implied that Brady is now one of the many team's icons.

Brady announced his second retirement from the NFL back in February in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.

The 45-year-old walks away as the NFL career leader in passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). As the only player with seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVP titles, Brady is regarded as the greatest player the sport has ever seen.

This will be the first time the Bucs are going to wear the original, orange-ish uniforms in more than a decade (2012), and the team said in a previous news release the distinctive color scheme serves as the centerpiece of the franchise's focus on honoring the deep roots of its almost 50-year history.

The uniforms will sport orange, red and white as primary colors – along with the celebrated "Bucco Bruce" logo on the helmets, the Bucs explain online.

And the revival of the iconic jerseys isn't just random – it's allegedly part of a larger celebration of the club as a nearly 50-year-old institution in the Tampa Bay area.

Fans who attend the game in October will also see a "transformed" Raymond James Stadium to pay homage to the team's original playing arena — the Tampa Stadium.

Fans can get their hands on a Creamsicle jersey at shop.buccaneers.com or at the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

