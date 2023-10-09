Mayfield delivers in Bucs' season-opening win over Vikings: Here are 3 key takeaways

After a shaky start, everything seemed to have gone according to plan in the eyes of head coach Todd Bowles and new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — It may have not been the prettiest of wins, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the job done during their trip up to Minneapolis.

The reigning NFC South division champs earned a tight 20-17 season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, a game in which the Bucs' defense recorded three turnovers in the first half.

Baker Mayfield also recovered from a rough start to throw two touchdown passes without a turnover in his Tampa Bay debut.

Although it was a shaky start, everything seemed to have gone according to plan in the eyes of head coach Todd Bowles and new offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

The team knows there are still 16 games left to play, but a win against a team that finished 13-4 last year proves Tampa Bay is up for the challenge.

Here are three key takeaways from the game.

Baker Mayfield shows up in critical moments

A lot of questions have surrounded Mayfield – the first overall pick in the 2018 draft who landed with his fourth team in three years to take over for the retired Tom Brady – entering the season.

Judging from this past weekend's game, he's on a trajectory to put those concerns to bed.

Mayfield's competitive spirit showed at pivotal points in the contest.

With the team backed up on its own 32-yard line, it was Mayfield who got the 1-yard gain on fourth down to keep the chains moving. When it was third-and-2 with 7:50 time left in the game, it was Mayfield putting his head down in traffic to keep the game-sealing drive moving. He took big hits and delivered stiff arms.

Mayfield is not Tom Brady. No one is. But, he put his body on the line all game long. A dangerous strategy, but one Brady was reluctant to do last season with Tampa Bay. Mayfield played angry, like he has something to prove. And he does. It showed in positive ways.

In a stadium where the crowd plays a huge factor for opposing teams, Mayfield did not seem to fold under pressure or make any nervy decisions.

The most impressive thing about Mayfield's display out on the field was that he looked to have regained his swagger that was seen during his time in Cleveland and in college.

The 28-year-old started out by overthrowing passes or taking a sack to live to see another play. But as the game went on, his clutch plays as listed above proved crucial for Tampa Bay to earn a win.

"You can always look back after a close game like this [and watch] the few plays that are really going to be the difference," Mayfield said after the team's win. "[We have to] just play the next play, it wasn't our prettiest effort by any means but we finished the right way, finished with the ball in our hands."

Todd Bowles leans away from conservative approach

When former head coach Bruce Arians was calling the shots, he strictly followed his "no risk it, no biscuit" mantra to help the team win games. He believed making a gusty call in compromised scenarios could lead to greatness, and that thinking came to fruition when the Bucs won Super Bowl LV under his management.

Bowles, however, has a different way of doing things when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

He tends to make the safer call, such as not going for it on fourth downs or punting instead of attempting a long-range field goal.

All of that was not on display against the Vikings.

Bowles put all his trust in Canales and the offense to deliver plays that could have cost them the victory.

On a fourth-and-1 play in their own territory in the first half, Bowles and Canales agreed to go for the first down after the Bucs unsuccessfully challenged the spotting of the football.

Mayfield converted the first down with a quarterback sneak play, a close call that literally saw only half of the football pass the first down marker.

Then, the Bucs head coach sent out kicker Chase McLaughlin to try a 57-yard kick to take a three-point lead with a little more than five minutes left in the game. Amazingly, McLaughlin did the job.

To top it off, Bowles and Canales decided to go with a pass play to convert a third-and-10 with two minutes left to seal the win. Usually, teams will run the ball to ensure the clock keeps running. But a great, athletic 11-yard catch from Godwin to get the first down put the game to bed.

"If you want to beat a team like that at their place, playing the first game of the year, you can’t play conservative," Bowles said on Monday during the team's weekly media availability. "We wanted to go for the win, [and] we knew that going in. Dave [Canales] made a great call, [and] Chris [Godwin] is very reliable, he made a great catch, and Baker [Mayfield] was playing a good ballgame [in the] second half.”

Before their early bye week in Week 5, the Bucs will play against NFC champions the Philadelphia Eagles and division rivals the New Orleans Saints. Both teams look good this year, so fans can expect Bowles to once again take an aggressive approach in both matches.

Defense sets the tone in 2020-esque fashion

The Bucs, with seven starters remaining from the 2020 Super Bowl champions and four first-round draft picks and four second-rounders in the lineup, have another stout defense. They sent just enough timely blitzes to keep the potent Minnesota offense from finding a groove.

Mostly everyone in the defensive unit did a solid job, but a few had some eye-catching performances.

Antoine Winfield Jr., whose father played nine seasons in Minnesota's secondary, hit Cousins on a front-side blitz and fell on his strip sack at the Vikings 30 to set up an early field goal for the Buccaneers. His presence was felt everywhere on the field.

Linebacker Devin White, who has seemed to move on from the offseason drama regarding a trade request, looked like a player who is working to earn a contract. The 2019 first-round pick logged 12 tackles, was quick in his blitzes and coverage and was not fooled by Minnesota's screens.

“Winfield did a lot of things that Winfield does. He got tackles, he got sacks, he caused fumbles, he recovered fumbles, [and] got PBU’s. [He is] is very good tackler in space, [and] very good cover guy in space," Bowles said. "Like I said, him Devin [White], and Lavonte [David] are probably the fastest three guys on the field on our side of the ball, and they played like superstars. They practice like that, so they played like that.”

And here comes the undrafted free agent Christian Izien who is making the absolute most of his opportunities. He picked off a pass on the goal line from Kirk Cousins, becoming the first Tampa Bay player since 2010 to pick off a pass in his first NFL game, and just the sixth in team history.

"He’s very heady, number one, he’s very quick, very fast, he’s very tough, and he knows the game," Bowles said of Izien. "I didn’t know we would have a shot at him. Free agency came, me and [General Manager] Jason [Licht] were talking about him, and we tried to go out and get him.”

Way to make a play, rook ‼️



📺: #TBvsMIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/nzTJMVYVNd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 10, 2023

Tampa Bay will play its second game of the season in its home opener on Sunday, Sept. 17 against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled at 1 p.m.

Be sure to watch The Blitz at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday only on 10 Tampa Bay as Sports Director Evan Closky and Sports Anchor David Schiele give you full Bucs coverage leading up to each game.