Bucs take on Washington in first playoff berth in 13 years

The stage is set for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff Saturday night.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been waiting 13 years to have another shot at the playoffs, and this Saturday the wait is over.

The team hit the road to Washington, DC where they will take on the Washington Football Team at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the NFL's Wild Card round.

It will mark the Bucs' first playoff game since 2007 when they lost to the New York Giants 24-14. They've been on the road to redemption ever since.

And the Bucs are coming off a two-game win streak after bulldozing the Detriot Lions to gain their place in the playoffs and then clinching the No. 5 seed in the NFC after putting up 44 points against the Falcons.

It's also been a record-breaking year for the team as they went 11-5 for the first time since 2005 in addition to being only the fourth time in the team's 45 seasons that they have won 11+ games.

Tom Brady set a new record for touchdown passes as a Buccaneer and wide receiver Mike Evans broke his own team record when he scored his 13th touchdown reception of the season.

But their matchup won't be a walk in the park. Washington finished as the NFC East champions and have not made a playoff appearance since 2015. It's also been 15 years since the team recorded a playoff win.

There will be no fans in the stands for Saturday night's game due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Who wants it more? Only time will tell.

