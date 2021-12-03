Reports: Bucs wide receiver Jaydon Mickens arrested in LA

Mickens has been with the team since 2019.

LOS ANGELES — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was arrested March 5 in Los Angeles for having a concealed gun in his car, according to reports.

According to PewterReport.com, which first reported the story, police found a concealed gun inside his car during a traffic stop.

TMZ says it confirmed Mickens' arrest and says the NFL player was pulled over because police said his window tint was too dark.

Mickens has been with the Bucs since 2019. During the 2020 season, he played in 10 games and had seven receptions for a total of 58 yards, according to the Buccaneers website.

“We are aware of the issue regarding Jaydon that occurred in Los Angeles last week. He reached out to let us know about the situation soon after it happened and we have been in contact with the league office to ensure they were aware. We will continue to monitor the situation but will have no further comment at this time,” the Buccaneers said in a statement provided to NBC Sports.

