A day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let go of longtime defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, the team has apparently lined up his successor.

CBS Sports reports ESPN.com has learned the Bucs have agreed to a one-year deal with Ndamukong Suh. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to break the news.

The Bucs released McCoy after nine seasons on Monday.

Tuesday, Arians wouldn't talk about Suh during a news conference.

“I can’t talk about him," he said. "He’s not on my team. He is a hell of a player, so we will see.”

Suh has previously been with the Detroit Lions, the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams. In the 2010 NFL draft, he was the No. 2 pick; McCoy was No. 3.

In his one season in Los Angeles, he racked up 59 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Through the first 142 games of his career, he has 479 combined tackles and 56 sacks.

He has been named to the Pro Bowl five times. He was also named the NFC's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010.

