Bucs win nail-biter to start the season; defeat Cowboys 31-29

TAMPA, Fla — Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL season with a mistake-filled 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal.

Brady set up the last-minute drive on the same field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium seven months ago.

Dak Prescott threw for 403 yards and three TDs for Dallas.