Brady, Bucs rout Panthers to claim NFC South title

The Bucs steamrolled the Carolina Panthers, 32-6, in Sunday's match up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, Antonio Brown made a grand return to the lineup after missing the last eight games and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-6 on Sunday to clinch their first NFC South title since 2007.

In his first game since Oct. 13, Brown saw a prominent role on offense with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined with injuries, catching 10 passes for 101 yards while being targeted 15 times by Brady.

Ronald Jones carried 20 times for 65 yards and a touchdown filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette, and Tampa Bay got big offensive contributions from unheralded players Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Cyril Grayson.

Grayson was a COVID-19 replacement player elevated to the active roster this week. Grayson caught a 62-yard pass from Brady to set up the only touchdown pass in Sunday's game – a 4-yard pass to Cameron Brate.

The Bucs (11-4) made a turnaround after being shut out 9-0 by the New Orleans Saints last week, putting up 391 yards on offense, CBS Sports reports.

Defensively, the Bucs made it look easy when it came to shutting down the Panther's offense. The Panthers started with Cam Newton but he was replaced by Sam Darnold when he threw an interception on Carolina's second offensive series. The two split reps throughout the entire 60 minutes; it's what coach Matt Rhule planned on last week.