TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have hired Byron Leftwich as their new offensive coordinator.

Leftwich was among 18 assistant coaches hired, the team announced Wednesday. The former NFL quarterback played for the Buccaneers during the 2009 season.

The 10-year NFL veteran became a coach in 2017 for the Arizona Cardinals. Leftwich, 39, was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 after Mike McCoy was fired midway through the season.

During the 2018 season, the Cardinals ranked last in the NFL in points per game (14.1 points per game) and total offense (241.6 yards per game). Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks was fired after one season with the team.

Leftwich and new Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians worked together in 2017 in Arizona.

While Arians has called offensive plays during much of his career as an NFL coach, he will give the responsibility to Leftwich in 2019.

"I've been training guys for this job, and I always said I would never give it up and look over anybody's shoulder until I found one I knew could do it," Arians said. "Byron, I think, is a rising star in this business. What he did with the interim title out there, it wasn't even his offense. It was Mike McCoy's offense and he did a heck of a job with some rookies."

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Tampa Bay had already announced hiring defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong and assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Eleven of the 18 have previously worked on an NFL staff with Arians.

Tim Atkins, defensive quality control coach

Chris Boniol, specialists coach

Mike Caldwell, inside linebackers coach

Mike Chiurco, assistant to the head coach

Clyde Christensen, quarterbacks coach

Rick Christophel, tight ends coach

Larry Foote, outside linebackers

Kevin Garver, wide receivers

Joe Gilbert, offensive line coach

Cody Grimm, defensive/special teams assistant

Amos Jones, assistant special teams coach

Leftwich, offensive coordinator

Todd McNair, running backs coach

Antwaan Randle El, offensive assistant

Nick Rapone, safeties coach

Kacy Rodgers, defensive line coach

Kevin Ross, cornerbacks coach

John Van Dam, offensive quality control coach

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.