The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the talk of many football circles since the signing of arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. Now, with the acquisition of one of Brady's favorite targets, Rob Gronkowski, everyone's focus is on the Bucs.

Brady's resume speaks for itself. Heading in to his 21st season, he's racked up 541 touchdowns, nearly 75,000 passing yards, and a regular season record of 219-64. His stats get even more impressive when you look at the postseason. Brady has 30 of his 41 playoff games, thrown 73 touchdowns, and lets not forget about his six Super Bowl wins. Three of those championships he won with Gronkowski.

After entering the league in 2010, Gronkowski quickly became one of Brady's favorite targets, and one of the NFL's biggest personalities. Gronk played nine seasons alongside Brady on the New England Patriots, catching 78 of his 79 touchdowns from the future hall of famer. That's more touchdowns than Brady has thrown to anyone, and nearly double his second favorite target, Randy Moss, who has 39 touchdowns from Brady.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2018 but never really fell out of the spotlight. He recently won the 24/7 Championship at Wrestlemania 36, which was scheduled to take place in Tampa before the coronavirus pandemic forced the WWE to move it.

With Brady and Gronkowski now reunited, Bucs fans are hoping they can help snap the team's 13-year playoff drought, which is the longest in the NFC and second longest in the NFL.

The addition of Gronkowski has already boosted the Bucs Super Bowl odds, moving them up as high as 9 to 1 favorites on some Vegas sports books.

Super Bowl 55 will take place right here in Tampa on February 7, 2021. If the Bucs were to make it to the big game, they would be the first team in NFL history to play for the championship on their home turf.

