The 29-year-old played with Tampa Bay in two seasons from 2018-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement to sign defensive end Carl Nassib to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Nassib spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders on a disappointing note as he failed to replicate the impact he made during his time in Tampa Bay.

He will be looking to return back to the form he showed with the Buccaneers where he recorded 12.5 sacks throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

In his last season with the Buccaneers, Nassib played under head coach Todd Bowles when he was the defensive coordinator and performed well in his system.

Last season, the 29-year-old defensive end became the first active NFL player to come out as gay publicly during an Instagram video filmed from his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Less than 24 hours later, the video had more than 500,000 likes.

“What’s up, people? I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” he said in the video. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.”

The former Raider now joins a talented defensive unit with the Buccaneers, including players such as Devin White, Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David and Vita Vea.

Tampa Bay has two remaining preseason games against the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and the Indianapolis Colts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Both games will be played away.

The Buccaneers' first regular-season game of the 2022 NFL season will be against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium. Their home opener is scheduled at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.