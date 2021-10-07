Carlton Davis III placed on Injured Reserve; Bucs roster down to 52

The defending Super Bowl champs have been losing several key players.

TAMPA, Fla. — The injury bug continues to impact an already-depleted Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as the team places cornerback Carlton Davis III on the injured reserve list.

The move now has the Bucs roster down to 52 men - one person short of the required active roster size. The team will now have to call up at least one player from its practice squad. No timetable has been given on Davis' return.

Over the past few weeks, Tampa Bay has lost many key players.

Offensive weapons like Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski are not looking likely to play against Miami this Sunday. On the defensive side, the team will have to do without linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and Antoine Winfield Jr.

Despite the injuries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1 and might not face a winning team until December when they square off against the Buffalo Bills.