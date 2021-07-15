Reports: Long-term deal not expected to be reached between Buccaneers, Chris Godwin

TAMPA, Fla. — It looks like wide receiver Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be making Thursday's long-term extension deadline.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the likely deadline miss, via sources, adding the Bucs "clearly values Godwin as a core player."
Rapoport adds that the team will still work to keep him long-term during the upcoming offseason.
Adam Schefter with ESPN, via sources, says a deal is unlikely to be made by Thursday's 4 p.m. deadline for extensions.
According to his report, Godwin is not the only one racing against the deadline. Six other players across the NFL, including the Panthers and Jaguars, are still sorting out the details of their potential deals.
Earlier this year, the Buccaneers used the team's franchise tag on Godwin. Getting a franchise tag is essentially a one-year contract offer that comes in two forms, according to the NFL, and it keeps that player off the free-agent market. Each club only has one franchise tag.
Godwin's salary will be the average of the top five highest-paid players at the wide receiver position, putting him at just over $16.43 million for the upcoming season. In 2020, Godwin netted $2.3 million but was due for a big raise.
Keeping the wide receiver for the 2021 season was a priority for the Bucs given he was one of Tom Brady's favorite targets last season. The fourth-year receiver caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season playing with Brady.
Godwin was drafted by the Buccaneers out of Penn State in 2017. During his four seasons in Tampa, he's caught 244 passes for 3,540 yards and 24 touchdowns.
