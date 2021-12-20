Reports: Bucs WR Chris Godwin expected to miss remainder of regular season

Godwin suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night's game against the Saints, reports say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin could miss the rest of the NFL regular season, according to reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news, citing a source.

"#Bucs WR Chris Godwin, who suffered an MCL sprain, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, source said. With three games left, Injured Reserve makes sense. Godwin should be able to return for the playoffs, which obviously is most important," Rapoport tweeted Monday morning.

ESPN senior NFL reporter corroborated the news of his injury, tweeting, "can confirm MCL sprain for #Bucs WR Chris Godwin, per source. Playoffs still in play for him."

Godwin left Sunday night's game versus the Saints with a knee injury. Also during the game, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans left the game with a hamstring injury. In the third quarter, running back Leonard Fournett was reported "out" for the remainder of the game.

The Bucs have not yet released an official statement about Godwin's status.

10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky shared a clip of the moment Godwin was hurt.

In addition to the injuries, the Bucs failed to clinch their division against the Saints and were shut down 9-0.