x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Buccaneers

Colts-Buccaneers Game Blog: Tampa Bay wins 38-31 in Indianapolis

Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

The Bucs are 5-0 at home this season and were to 2-3 away from Raymond James Stadium. Turnovers, costly penalties and inconsistency on defense have made it much more difficult to win on the road. They were coming off Monday night’s 30-10 victory over the New York Giants.

The Bucs went into the game aiming to reverse that losing trend. Indianapolis had won five of six and was coming off a lopsided road victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday that saw Jonathan Taylor score 5 touchdowns.

When it came time to sing the national anthem, the sound system wasn't working. So, the jam-packed stadium chimed in, singing together.

The heartwarming moment was caught on video.  

During the game, Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis.

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking scoring march after getting the ball back with 3:29 left. 

Indy had a chance to force overtime after a long kickoff return. But Carson Wentz's first pass fell incomplete and his second was picked off.

Game Blog

4:15 p.m. - Leonard Fournette with his fourth touchdown of the day, brings Tampa Bay into the lead, 38-31.

4:01 p.m. - Jonathan Taylor with the touchdown, score comes to 31-31. 

3:50 p.m. - Tampa Bay field goal brings score to 31-24. Colts down 7, their ball

3:30 p.m. - TD by Tampa Bay's Ronald Jones III brings game to 28-24, Tampa Bay.

3:21 p.m. - Tampa Bay's Winfield Jr. with an interception.

3:11 p.m. - Tampa Bay's L. Fournette with his third touchdown of the day. Brings score to 24-21 Colts. 

2:38 - Wentz to T.Y. Hilton for a touchdown. Colts lead 23-14.

2:23 p.m. - Tampa Bay with a touchdown. 17-14, Colts

2:10 p.m. - Colts' Jack Doyle with a touchdown, Colts lead 17-7

2:02 p.m. - Colts with an interception, start their drive at the Colts 10-yard line. Second turnover of the game.

1:56 p.m. - Touchdown Colts after a 62-yard throw. from Wentz to Dulin. Score 10-7.

1:49 p.m. - Tampa Bay with a touchdown, score comes to 7-3

1:44 p.m. - Colts lead 3-0 at the end of the first.

1:16 p.m. - Darius Leonard forces a Tampa Bay fumble. Recovered by the Colts, first down.

1:09 p.m. - After a 3 and out M. Badgley kicks a 45 yard field goal to put the Colts up 3-0.

1:06 p.m. - After a 3 and out the Bucs punt to the Colts - who take the ball at the Tampa Bay 30.

1:03 p.m. - Indianapolis Colts kick off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Buccaneers get the ball first. 

Colts vs. Buccaneers | PHOTO GALLERY

1 / 7
AP
Indianapolis Colts kicker Mike Badgley (6) celebrates a field goal with Rigoberto Sanchez (8) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Colts in a big game today! We have lousy cell service..join me live??? Maybe lol! WTHR-TV

Posted by Dave Calabro on Sunday, November 28, 2021

12 p.m. - The Colts uniforms are going to look a little different today with extra stripes on the jerseys and socks - a throwback to their 1956 uni's. The horseshoes will be on the back of their helmets today, not in the usual spot on the sides.

11:30 a.m. - Colts inactive players announced for Bucs game:

Related Articles

In Other News

What Champa Bay is thankful for this Thanksgiving