Colts-Buccaneers Game Blog: Tampa Bay wins 38-31 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Bucs are 5-0 at home this season and were to 2-3 away from Raymond James Stadium. Turnovers, costly penalties and inconsistency on defense have made it much more difficult to win on the road. They were coming off Monday night’s 30-10 victory over the New York Giants.
The Bucs went into the game aiming to reverse that losing trend. Indianapolis had won five of six and was coming off a lopsided road victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday that saw Jonathan Taylor score 5 touchdowns.
When it came time to sing the national anthem, the sound system wasn't working. So, the jam-packed stadium chimed in, singing together.
The heartwarming moment was caught on video.
During the game, Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis.
Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking scoring march after getting the ball back with 3:29 left.
Indy had a chance to force overtime after a long kickoff return. But Carson Wentz's first pass fell incomplete and his second was picked off.
4:15 p.m. - Leonard Fournette with his fourth touchdown of the day, brings Tampa Bay into the lead, 38-31.
4:01 p.m. - Jonathan Taylor with the touchdown, score comes to 31-31.
3:50 p.m. - Tampa Bay field goal brings score to 31-24. Colts down 7, their ball
3:30 p.m. - TD by Tampa Bay's Ronald Jones III brings game to 28-24, Tampa Bay.
3:21 p.m. - Tampa Bay's Winfield Jr. with an interception.
3:11 p.m. - Tampa Bay's L. Fournette with his third touchdown of the day. Brings score to 24-21 Colts.
2:38 - Wentz to T.Y. Hilton for a touchdown. Colts lead 23-14.
2:23 p.m. - Tampa Bay with a touchdown. 17-14, Colts
2:10 p.m. - Colts' Jack Doyle with a touchdown, Colts lead 17-7
2:02 p.m. - Colts with an interception, start their drive at the Colts 10-yard line. Second turnover of the game.
1:56 p.m. - Touchdown Colts after a 62-yard throw. from Wentz to Dulin. Score 10-7.
1:49 p.m. - Tampa Bay with a touchdown, score comes to 7-3
1:44 p.m. - Colts lead 3-0 at the end of the first.
1:16 p.m. - Darius Leonard forces a Tampa Bay fumble. Recovered by the Colts, first down.
1:09 p.m. - After a 3 and out M. Badgley kicks a 45 yard field goal to put the Colts up 3-0.
1:06 p.m. - After a 3 and out the Bucs punt to the Colts - who take the ball at the Tampa Bay 30.
1:03 p.m. - Indianapolis Colts kick off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Buccaneers get the ball first.
12 p.m. - The Colts uniforms are going to look a little different today with extra stripes on the jerseys and socks - a throwback to their 1956 uni's. The horseshoes will be on the back of their helmets today, not in the usual spot on the sides.
