Colts-Buccaneers Game Blog: Tampa Bay wins 38-31 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs are 5-0 at home this season and were to 2-3 away from Raymond James Stadium. Turnovers, costly penalties and inconsistency on defense have made it much more difficult to win on the road. They were coming off Monday night’s 30-10 victory over the New York Giants.

The Bucs went into the game aiming to reverse that losing trend. Indianapolis had won five of six and was coming off a lopsided road victory over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday that saw Jonathan Taylor score 5 touchdowns.

When it came time to sing the national anthem, the sound system wasn't working. So, the jam-packed stadium chimed in, singing together.

The heartwarming moment was caught on video.

During the game, Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis.

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking scoring march after getting the ball back with 3:29 left.

Indy had a chance to force overtime after a long kickoff return. But Carson Wentz's first pass fell incomplete and his second was picked off.

Game Blog

The games ends on the colts 5th turnover of the game. Heartbreaker after having a double digit lead. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

#Colts lose. 38-31 the final.



Had a 10-point lead at halftime. 3 turnovers in the second half (not including INT on final possession). Allowed Tom Brady to have the ball in his hands to win it. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

4:15 p.m. - Leonard Fournette with his fourth touchdown of the day, brings Tampa Bay into the lead, 38-31.

We’ve got another nail biter! Taylor scores and it’s tied up 3:29 left. How you guys feeling now?? — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

Jonathan Taylor, who hadn’t carried the ball since the 8 minute mark in the 2nd quarter, just carried the ball 8 times for 58 yards and the game-tying touchdown. It’s 31-all.



Feed 28. #Colts — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

4:01 p.m. - Jonathan Taylor with the touchdown, score comes to 31-31.

Give it to him again and look what happens? A 15-yard gain for the NFL’s rushing leader. https://t.co/wW236Wvb7H — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

3:50 p.m. - Tampa Bay field goal brings score to 31-24. Colts down 7, their ball

4th colts turnover. Here Brady. Take it. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

As good as the 2nd quarter was for the #Colts, this 3rd quarter has been equally as bad.



•Wentz fumble

•P.I. on Rock Ya-Sin

•#Bucs TD to pull within 3

•Wentz interception

•P.I. on TJ Carrie on 3rd down

•Bucs TD for 28-24 lead — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

Just like that…Colts w 2 turnovers and the Bucs make them pay w 14 unanswered points. Tampa Bay up 28-24. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

3:30 p.m. - TD by Tampa Bay's Ronald Jones III brings game to 28-24, Tampa Bay.

Another colts offensive turnover. Let’s see what the Defense does this time against Brady. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

3:21 p.m. - Tampa Bay's Winfield Jr. with an interception.

A swing of momentum to start the 3Q.



After the #Colts fumble, Bucs drive the field (with an assist from a P.I. call) and Leonard Fournette scores his 3rd TD of the game.



It’s now 24-21, #Bucs only down 3 when the Colts had an opportunity to go up 3 scores. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

3:11 p.m. - Tampa Bay's L. Fournette with his third touchdown of the day. Brings score to 24-21 Colts.

DeForest Buckner, who was questionable to return with a knee injury, is back on the field. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

No need for Jonathan Taylor to carry the load so far. Playing against the No. 1 run defense? Throw the damn ball.



Carson Wentz 16/24 for 197 yards & 3 TD. Also had a 16-yard scramble on 3rd & 15.



And how about Jack Doyle? 4 catches, 59 yards & a TD for the @CathedralFBall alum. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

Frank Reich in his bag today 💰



4th & 1 from the 4, Carson Wentz couldn’t have thrown a better ball to T.Y. Hilton for their 3rd straight touchdown. Put it where only Hilton could catch it.#Colts head into half up 24-14 with a chance to double dip. They get ball in the 3rd. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

Big bold move!! Colts go for it on 4th down and Wentz w a perfect pass to TY! 24-14. Textbook drive. Wentz outshines Brady in this half!! @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

2:38 - Wentz to T.Y. Hilton for a touchdown. Colts lead 23-14.

That looked more like Tom Brady on that drive. 8 play drive for the score 17-14 colts still lead. 1:56 before the half — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

2:23 p.m. - Tampa Bay with a touchdown. 17-14, Colts

DeForest Buckner to the blue medical tent after going down on this drive. Limped off the field earlier in the game as well with what looked like a right leg/foot injury. #Colts pic.twitter.com/Qsfs5VvdpY — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

4th down conversion ✔️

Next play TD ✔️



Another perfectly executed play. Carson Wentz to a wide open Jack Doyle trotting down the right sideline. 15-yard touchdown.



After a slow start, #Colts score back-to-back TDs to take a 17-7 lead over the Bucs. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

Colts capitalize on the Brady turnover…Doyle w a 15 yard catch. Wentz is on the money now! 17-7. Colts. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

2:10 p.m. - Colts' Jack Doyle with a touchdown, Colts lead 17-7

2:02 p.m. - Colts with an interception, start their drive at the Colts 10-yard line. Second turnover of the game.

The Colts defense w another takeaway…. Great effort by a Rodgers int. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

1:56 p.m. - Touchdown Colts after a 62-yard throw. from Wentz to Dulin. Score 10-7.

Tampa Bay scores off the Colts turnover. 7-3 2nd q. The Colts offense has been stagnant…@WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

DeForest Buckner limps off the field and is now walking up and down the sideline, jogging in place. Looks like it’s something with his right foot/leg. #Colts — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

1:49 p.m. - Tampa Bay with a touchdown, score comes to 7-3

1:44 p.m. - Colts lead 3-0 at the end of the first.

#Colts linebackers not messing around today. Back to back big plays from Bobby Okereke to force the Bucs’ third punt with some Darius Leonard sprinkled in. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

Well this Bucs/Colts game has not been an offensive thriller this far. #Analysis — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

There is no one in the NFL right now better at punching out the football than Darius Leonard. 5th forced fumbled this season. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/g9iH6vJpiX — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

He is the master of punching the ball loose! @dsleon45 forces a turnover for the 5th time this year!! He stops the Bucs 2nd drive. @WTHRcom — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) November 28, 2021

1:16 p.m. - Darius Leonard forces a Tampa Bay fumble. Recovered by the Colts, first down.

1:09 p.m. - After a 3 and out M. Badgley kicks a 45 yard field goal to put the Colts up 3-0.

1:06 p.m. - After a 3 and out the Bucs punt to the Colts - who take the ball at the Tampa Bay 30.

1:03 p.m. - Indianapolis Colts kick off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Buccaneers get the ball first.

Daps from TB12 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rHaVBXIuXg — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) November 28, 2021

Colts in a big game today! We have lousy cell service..join me live??? Maybe lol! WTHR-TV Posted by Dave Calabro on Sunday, November 28, 2021

12 p.m. - The Colts uniforms are going to look a little different today with extra stripes on the jerseys and socks - a throwback to their 1956 uni's. The horseshoes will be on the back of their helmets today, not in the usual spot on the sides.

It's a great day to be great. pic.twitter.com/fkFrJSsSvi — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 28, 2021