Know your opponent | How have the Cowboys done this season heading into Bucs playoff matchup?

Dallas finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, earning second place in the NFC East division.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for a Monday night showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

It will be the first time both franchises meet in the postseason since 1983, and the Bucs have an 0-2 record against the Cowboys in the playoffs. This will be the first time Tampa Bay hosts Dallas in the postseason, though.

The Bucs finished the regular season with an 8-9 record, becoming the sixth NFL team to make the playoffs with a sub-.500 record.

But how are Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and company performing heading into the Wild Card round matchup? Let's take a look.

Overall record

Tampa Bay defeated Dallas 19-3 in week one this season, but a lot of things have changed since then for the Cowboys.

They would go on to win their next four games and eventually finish with a 12-5 record, putting them in second place in the NFC East division and clinching the highest wild card spot.

One thing that will keep Bucs fans confident heading into Monday night's game is that the Cowboys are 4-4 on the road.

However, both teams are coming off of week 18 losses. Dallas lost, 26-6, to Washington and rival Atlanta beat Tampa Bay, 30-17. Although, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles decided to pull key starters throughout the game.

Offense

The Cowboys ranked 14th in passing yards with 3,736, and passing yards per game with 219.8. Prescott did not play from weeks two through six but finished the season with 2,860 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. Prescott has come under some slight scrutiny in recent weeks due to his 11 interceptions in his last seven games.

In the run game, Dallas finished eighth in rushing yards this season and ranked ninth in rushing yards per game. Running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard have combined for a total of 21 rushing touchdowns this season.

Defense

The Cowboys finished the regular season with the league's 13th-ranked defense. The unit forced the most turnovers this year with 33 takeaways.

Outside linebacker Micah Parsons has been the heart of the Cowboys' defensive unit. This season, he has recorded 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. For the second consecutive season, he was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Other things to keep in mind

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has logged 107 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dallas has scored more than 30 points in five games, whereas Tampa Bay has only done so once.

The Cowboys have not lost back-to-back games this season.

Dallas has not won a road playoff game since the 1992 season.

Brady is 7-0 against the Cowboys, including two wins in a Bucs uniform.

Kickoff for Tampa Bay's Wild Card Round game against Dallas is scheduled at 8:15 p.m. Monday night inside Raymond James Stadium. For ticket information, click here.