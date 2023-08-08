Former USF star Deadrin Senat ready for more football inside Ray Jay this year with the Bucs

Senat recorded his first NFL sack with Tampa Bay last season inside Raymond James Stadium, the same place where he played college ball.

TAMPA, Fla. — Last year was a homecoming season for Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.

He signed with the franchise in April of 2022, was waived in August and signed the next day to the practice squad.

It wasn't long until he made most of his opportunities out on the practice field as he was promoted to the active roster on Sept. 21.

But what sealed the deal for Senat, which also foreshadowed a future with the Bucs, occurred in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded his first-ever NFL sack against the team that ironically drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft.

That game was played at home, and getting that first sack inside Raymond James Stadium, which is the same place where he played college ball with the University of South Florida, felt like a full-circle moment for him.

"It felt good [recording my first sack]. I've been working my whole career for it," Senat said. "[I'm happy I'm] finally seeing it come to life, getting opportunities, just letting it play it out.

"You just got to keep your faith. Just stay in your book and stay grinding and prepare for anything like today's the day. I just kept doing that and when it finally came, I was ready for it. It wasn't a shock for me. I was very happy and blessed."

The former Bull said he is not taking anything for granted heading into the 2023 season. Instead, he's learning from other players or coaches around him and ensuring he's efficient when his number is called upon.

Being part of head coach Todd Bowles' rush defense, which has been one of the top units in the leagues over the past few years, has made Senat a better player, and he said he can see improvements in his game in every practice.

"You're just seeing the things that you can do and seeing the things that you can't do [when playing for this defense]," he said. "But just moving side to side, changing things up and not letting the offense get a beat on you. That's just the best thing for me.

"It gives the D-line and all the interior guys to make a play at any time."

Last year with Tampa Bay, the Naples native also recorded 10 solo tackles and seven assist tackles in 12 games.

Senat said he takes notes not only from coaches but also from the players in his position, such as Vita Vea, William Gholston and Greg Gaines to make sure he is always learning new things.

"I learn from everybody, but each day it's somebody different," he said. "I'm just mimicking off what other guys are saying and seeing the way they see things."

The 6-foot-1 defensive tackle admitted that he still keeps tabs on his alma mater, including the appointment of new head coach Alex Golesh.

Senat has gone back to the USF training grounds to talk to players and motivate them in playing their best football.

Can Golesh succeed with the team? Senat tends to have a good feeling about that.

"I think [Golesh] is an amazing guy. I think they're going to do some big things this year," he said. "They got a lot of transfers. I think they're headed in the right direction."

Senat is expected to get plenty of action in the team's upcoming preseason games, including on Friday. Aug 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium.